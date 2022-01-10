Exynos 2200’s AMD GPU Could Be Faster Than Apple’s A15 Bionic

The tech world is currently waiting for Samsung to unveil the Exynos 2200 and if all things go according to the plan, the CPU/GPU combination is going to be pretty amazing. While the SoC is said to go official tomorrow, a new tip suggests that it could be clocked higher than Apple's legendary Bionic A15, which theoretically could make it faster as well.

The Exynos 2200 Could Become One of the Most Promising Mobile SoC

The tip is coming from Ice Universe, a renowned tipster and he claims that the AMD GPU in the Exynos 2200 will be clocked at 1,300 MHz. Which is slightly higher than A15 Bionic's 1,200 MHz clock speed. However, a word of warning is that we cannot really compare the performance difference based on the clock speed considering how both architectures are different and are also running on different platforms.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 to Be Held on February 8 – Galaxy S22 Series Rumored to Go on Sale in the Fourth Week

Exynos 2200

GPU 1300MHz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2022

While the clock speeds might not seem enough, there sits a chance that Samsung underclocked the AMD GPU in the Exynos 2200 to keep the thermals in control. There have been talks about how the GPU can go high as 1,800 MHz but you will require a hefty power budget, as well. Which is not ideal for a mobile device.

At the moment, very little is known about the Exynos 2200 or the GPU, for that matter. We do know that the GPU is going to bring hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing and we also know that the SoC on its own is going to be more than just a name.

Still, we are going to get all the juicy details tomorrow when Samsung finally unveils the Exynos 2200. Let's see what the CPU is all about.

Do you think Samsung is finally going to have a jackpot on its hands with the Exynos 2200? We cannot wait to find out what Samsung has in stores for us tomorrow.