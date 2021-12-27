Exynos 2200 Might Bring Disappointing Scores After All

Samsung is all set to release the Exynos 2200 chipset next year and AMD is going to help Samsung bring next-gen graphics to life. This does mean that Exynos' staggering reputation might come to a halt and the company would make a comeback, as well. With AMD's help, the chipset is expected to make some good performance gains. However, based on the latest leak, we doubt that will be happening.

The Recently Leaked Exynos 2200 Scores Do Not Show That Big of An Improvement

The upcoming Exynos 2200 is said to deliver just a 5% improvement in CPU performance, and 17% in GPU performance. The tip is coming from AhmedQwaider888.

Looking at these scores, it is more or less disappointing, considering how the Exynos 2100 brought over a 30% increase in CPU and 40% GPU gains when compared to the Exynos 990. The upcoming Exynos 2200 might not be that big of a hit.

However, the silver lining here is that there is still time for things to change for Exynos 2200. For starters, we are still looking at much, much early scores and for all we know, this could be a prototype.

Additionally, we also have to know that the latest leak has told us that aside from a meager CPU and GPU performance, the Exynos 2200 chipset is going to feature an NPU that will deliver a massive 117% performance boost in AI. Better AI processing will make all the AI-driven tasks much, much faster.

Whatever the case might be, it is too early to say anything about the Exynos 2200. After all, for all we know, the collaboration between AMD and Samsung could finally pay off and we could get our hands on one of the best mobile chips in a long, long time.

Do you think the early Exynos 2200 scores should be taken seriously? Let us know your thoughts.