Exciting Platform Updates Coming to Xbox Series Consoles Says Microsoft

On the latest Major Nelson podcast (#732), Microsoft's Partner Director of Program Management Jason Ronald made an appearance and teased some 'exciting' platform updates coming to Xbox Series S and X consoles in the near future.

As a team, we’re just really excited by this initial response from fans all around the world. At launch, we say it all the time internally, this is really just the beginning. We’ve got a lot of really exciting things that are coming down the pipeline over the coming months and over the coming years.

We had to disable Quick Resume, on some titles in the launch window. The team’s been working really hard to be able to re-enable those titles so that people are getting that great, quick resume experience on all the titles that people are playing.

These are all areas that are really high priorities for us, as we’re looking at future updates over the coming months and you’ll be able to start seeing some of these experiences in the Insider rings really soon.