Exciting Platform Updates Coming to Xbox Series Consoles Says Microsoft
On the latest Major Nelson podcast (#732), Microsoft's Partner Director of Program Management Jason Ronald made an appearance and teased some 'exciting' platform updates coming to Xbox Series S and X consoles in the near future.
As a team, we’re just really excited by this initial response from fans all around the world. At launch, we say it all the time internally, this is really just the beginning. We’ve got a lot of really exciting things that are coming down the pipeline over the coming months and over the coming years.
We had to disable Quick Resume, on some titles in the launch window. The team’s been working really hard to be able to re-enable those titles so that people are getting that great, quick resume experience on all the titles that people are playing.
These are all areas that are really high priorities for us, as we’re looking at future updates over the coming months and you’ll be able to start seeing some of these experiences in the Insider rings really soon.
Major Nelson himself, that is to say Microsoft's Senior Director of Corporate Communications Larry Hryb, added:
There’s a lot coming, we can’t really say too much. I think that we’re going to have Ronald back on the show sooner rather than later.
The Xbox Series S and X consoles sold through 2.8 million units combined, according to Ampere Analysis. Nevertheless, Microsoft boasted this as the biggest Xbox launch ever, providing the following figures:
- More new consoles sold than any prior generation, with Xbox Series S adding the highest percentage of new players for any Xbox console at launch
- More games played, 3,594 in total, spanning four generations, setting a record for the most games ever played during an Xbox console launch
- Next-gen means more ways to discover and play, 70 percent of Xbox Series X|S consoles are attached to new and existing Xbox Game Pass members
