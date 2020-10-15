EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gets An Insane “XOC 450W” BIOS, Aimed at Overclockers & Up To 18% Higher Power Limit

EVGA has released a new BIOS for its top of the line GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra graphics card which ups the power limit to an insane 450W. The BIOS is specifically designed for overclockers & enthusiasts who want to push the card to its limits with an 18% increase in power input to the GPU.

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gets 450W Power Limit Through Latest XOC BIOS, Tuned Towards Overclockers

The latest BIOS for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra comes specifically tuned towards the high-end overclocking and enthusiast community. The reason is simply that the higher power limit won't translate into faster gaming performance. Users will be able to get almost the same amount of performance at the default TDP of 380W which can be adjusted to 400W maximum limit through an overclocking utility such as EVGA's own Precision X1 software.

For overclockers though, the 450W XOC power limit BIOS can net far better overclocks. EVGA also currently holds the clock frequency world record for the GeForce RTX 3090 with its unreleased and flagship KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card but with this BIOS, overclockers can also push the GeForce RTX 3080 to its max limits.

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra is also one of the few custom graphics cards to feature such a high power limit. The other being the ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3080 as mentioned by our pals at Videocardz. The following is what EVGA's Jacob Freeman has to say regarding the 450W XOC Bios release:

EVGA_JabobF (Jacob Freeman): Due to many users request, have a new BETA BIOS that increases the maximum Power Target. This BIOS is only intended for the extreme overclocking user and does not have any other changes. Please note the following for the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra: This update will increase the power consumption while overclocking, and is recommended you have adequate cooling and power (850w+ Gold minimum) when using this.

EVGA does not guarantee any performance increase or overclock while using this BIOS update. Any other questions or concerns will be answered in this forum thread only. Please post below your results and feedback! BIOS Instructions for EVGA Geforce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra (Windows Installation): Download the correct .zip file below for your graphics card below.

Extract the files to a location on disk.

Make sure no programs are running in the background, and double click Update.exe

Press “Y” to begin the update.

DO NOT TURN OFF POWER OR RESET DURING THE UPDATE PROCESS!

After update, restart PC. EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA – BIOS 1 (Normal ) | BIOS 2 (OC) NOTE: There are 2 BIOS’s, one is for the BIOS when switched to the normal stock position, the other if switched to the OC position EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra XOC 450W BIOS Screenshot (Image Credits: Bloodshot45):

We can expect some mind-blowing overclockers and numbers of the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra now that the BIOS has been made public.