EVGA Launches GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER KO And RTX 2080 SUPER KO At MSRP

Back at CES 2020 EVGA revealed their GeForce RTX 2060 KO taking quite a few people by surprise. It wasn't just because EVGA revived their KO moniker, it was the price. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO managed to come in at below the MSRP of the RTX 2060 that NVIDIA themselves put forth by coming in at $299, and even lower at launch through rebates. But what about the RTX SUPER cards?

EVGA has done it again, this time for the top tier SUPER cards. They have released their latest variants of the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER KO and the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and were able to do so at the MSRP fo the SUPER series. This makes them the companies lowest cost custom variants of the RTX 2070 SUPER and RTX 2080 SUPER available for that NVIDIA MSRP thanks to a $10 Instant Rebate. But even without that rebate, the KO model comes in at a lower cost than the previous cost-conscious Black model.

Surely at this cost level, there must be obvious cost saving measures, right? It doesn't appear, on the surface anyway, that there is a substantial difference between the KO and Black model. Look a little closer and you'll see that the KO models are missing the Virtual Link port and only carry 3xDP and a single HDMI. Both models are shipping sans backplate, understandable at that price point. While the shroud on both variants is similar the heatsink under is clearly different. The biggest differentiator between the models is going to be the PCB itself, as the Black models carry the reference PCB the KO is clearly a custom design, although we're not able to inspect the components you're able to see they're not the same in the product images on the EVGA website.

Based on the previous information and what we have seen so far, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER would be using the TU104-450 GPU with 3072 CUDA cores, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and would be clocked in at 15.5 Gbps along with a 256-bit bus interface. This would boost the total bandwidth to 496 GB/s which is just shy of that sweet 500 GB/s figures which could now easily be achieved with a slight overclock.

The core clocks would be maintained at 1650 MHz base and 1815 MHz boost. The card would have a TDP of 250W and would feature 8 Giga Rays/second worth of ray tracing horsepower.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER KO - $699.99

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - The Navi Killer For $499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER is the replacement for the RTX 2070 and while the RTX 2070 was not as popular as its predecessors, the GTX 1070 or the GTX 970, the RTX 2070 SUPER might actually change that. For $499 US, the existing RTX 2070 was clearly priced a bit too high. Even if it was faster than the RTX 1080 ($649 US), the price point was higher for the card to get attention from the mainstream audience who had previously seen the **70 tier cards under $400 US. The RTX 2070 SUPER doesn't change the price point but it changes the specs and now it's no longer faster than the GTX 1080, it's faster than the GTX 1080 Ti and just around the same performance of a reference RTX 2080.

The GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER would be utilizing the Turing TU104-410 GPU with 2560 CUDA Cores, 184 TMUs, and 64 ROPs. It would also feature 320 Tensor Cores and 40 RT cores. The clock speeds would be maintained at 1605 MHz base and 1770 MHz boost with the TGP (Total Graphics Power) being set at 215W. The chip will be accompanied by 8 GB of GDDR6 memory operating at 14Gbps along with a 256-bit wide bus interface, delivering a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER KO - $499.99