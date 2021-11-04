EVGA Continues To Have A Horrible 2021 With Shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards Stolen

It is continuing not to be a good year for EVGA and their fanbase. Jacob Freeman, EVGA Product Manager and frequent contributor to the company's forum due to public statements over the last several months, divulged information to EVGA fans and customers that a truck shipment transporting GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards to the company's central distribution center in California was stolen almost one week ago.

Truck Containing Several EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Stolen In California

The shipment was carrying "graphics cards valued between $329.99 up to $1959.99 MSRP," according to VideoCardz. It is speculated that the GeForce RTX 3060 up to 3090 models were the contents of the stolen shipment.

However, EVGA is aware of the exact cards stolen, which means that any registering of the GPUs for warranties will not be accessible. In fact, this situation may cause EVGA to investigate how each stolen card was acquired, forcing customers who purchased the stolen merchandise to return said product to EVGA Headquarters.

We are reminding our readers that if you intend to purchase a GPU from a source, such as eBay, Craig's List, and others, ensure that the graphics cards you are buying are "from a legal source," and make sure to ask the seller of the GPU for some form of proof of purchase or even a serial code, allowing you to verify it was not one of the cards stolen off the shipment.

The following was submitted to the EVGA forums six days ago.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021, a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-Series Graphics Cards was stolen from a truck en route from San Francisco to our Southern California distribution center. These graphics cards are in high demand and each has an estimated retail value starting at $329.99 up to $1959.99 MSRP. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that under state and Federal law: It is a criminal and civil offense to “buy or receive” property that has been stolen. Cal. Penal Code section 496(a).

It is also a criminal and civil offense to “conceal, sell, withhold, or aid in concealing selling or withholding” any such property. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER notice that: If you are able to successfully register your product and see it under My Products, then your product is NOT affected by this notice, you can also check the serial number at the EVGA Warranty Check page to see if it is affected.

EVGA will NOT REGISTER or HONOR ANY WARRANTY or UPGRADE claims on these products. If you have or receive any information relating to these products, please share that with us at stopRTX30theft@evga.com.

We appreciate your attention to this issue. Thank you,

EVGA Management

