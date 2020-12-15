Everything You Need to Know About Apple Fitness+ and How to Sign up For it

Apple just released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 along with watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3 software update to the general public. Pertaining to iOS 14.3, one of the most important additions is Apple Fitness+, the company's new workout service which is aimed at Apple Watch owners to keep them fit through this ongoing health crisis. If you're one of the many who are interested in Apple's new workout service, check out everything that you need to know before you opt-in for the service.

All The Details You Need to Know Regarding Apple Fitness+ and How to Sign Up For It

Apple Fitness+ was announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 6. It provides users with all the necessary workouts across various categories that best suits their needs. The home workout program will offer you guided workout routines that work best with the Apple Watch. You will be watching the workouts on your iPhone while the Apple Watch will track and record the efficiency to meet your required goals.

Apple Fitness+ Video Tutorials

You can watch the Apple Fitness+ content on your iPhone, iPad, and even your Apple TV. Formerly, the Fitness+ app was the Activity app which is now revamped to offer better controls and utility. You can follow along with your favorite workouts at home. The best part is that minimal equipment is required at home and mainly, the workouts are exercises.

Workout With Your Apple Watch

As mentioned earlier, the Fitness+ service was launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 6. It makes more sense to workout with the wearable as it would record all the necessary details according to the workout being performed. The Apple Watch integration with the Fitness+ is better than ever as it will measure workout length, tracks your movements, calories burned, heart rate, and much more.

You can access the workout stats on the Apple Watch and it will be available on your iPhone as well as your iPad and Apple TV. The information and stats are updated in real-time so you can keep a check on what portion of the workout session you should focus on. You will see animations on display when you close a workout ring to keep you motivated. Take note that an Apple Watch is required for the workouts to happen and you won't be able to use the service without it.

Starting Your First Workout

You can initiate the Fitness+ workout from the Fitness+ section in the app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. When you start a workout on the said devices, it will also be initiated on your Apple Watch and the stats and devised metrics will be shared in real-time on all devices.

Video Categories for Fitness

There are many videos to choose from and some of the categories include Treadmill Walk and Treadmill Run, Dance, Cycling, Yoga, Strength, Core, Mindful Cooldown, and HIIT Rowing. While you mostly don't need equipment for workouts, you would want some for the Treadmill Walk, Treadmill Run, Cycling, and Rowing. You might also need a yoga mat for yoga workouts and dumbells for building strength.

You can watch and perform workouts in your home, park, hotel, or anywhere that you see fit, and best of all, you can use the Fitness+ at the gym. It's like having a dedicated assistant or a trainer on your wrist.

Starting With Fitness+

When watching Fitness videos, there will be different trainers on screen at the same time and one of those trainers will be doing a less taxing version of the exercise. You can choose to start your workout. There are videos with less time, so if you're interested you can do those and leave the straining ones for when you're used to it or ready. There are Fitness level options so you can select the one with the beginner approach to the workouts.

Integration With Apple Music

Fitness+ videos will pull songs from Apple Music which can be listened to by users who have not subscribed to the service. However, Apple Music subscribers have the option available to download the playlists outside of the Fitness+ service. You can choose the type of music based on your workout as well.

After Workout Stats and Weekly Updates

Once you're done with the workout, you will see the stats or summary with all of your workout metrics in a single place. Apple has also put weekly content updates in place for new videos and trainers so you can do something different every day. You will also see suggestions and workout recommendations for the videos that you should try out. The suggestions will be based on the Workout app on your Apple Watch.

Pricing and Device Compatibility

Fitness+ is available at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The Apple One Premium bundle also includes Fitness+ that includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and 2TB iCloud storage for $29.99. You can also start your three-month trial with the purchase of the Apple Watch.

The device compatible with the Fitness+ service is Apple Watch Series 3 or later running watchOS 7 or later. Moreover, Fitness+ also requires iPhone 6s or newer models running iOS 14 or later versions. You can also use an iPad running iPadOS 14 or later, and Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later versions.

How to Sign Up for Apple Fitness+ Service

Follow the steps below and sign up for Apple Fitness+.

Step 1: Launch the Fitness app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Fitness+ tab.

Step 3: Tap on Start Free Trial.

Step 4: Confirm the purchase from the App Store

That's all that you need to do in order to sign up for Apple Fitness+ service. Check out more details on Apple's official website. That's all there is to it, folks. Are you willing to try out the new Apple Fitness+ workout service? Let us know in the comments below for more details.