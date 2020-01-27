Eve Spectrum Monitors Get Final Specs, Pre-Order, Pricing, Launch Info

We've got new information on the crowd-designed Eve Spectrum monitors. Let's start with the final specifications and pricing details. As a reminder, these are all 27" gaming monitors based on panels made by LG.

144Hz 1440p IPS 1ms 98% DCIP3 HDR400 (450 nits peak brightness) - $349

240Hz 1440p IPS 1ms 98% DCIP3 HDR600 (750 nits peak brightness) - $489

144Hz 4K IPS 1ms 98% DCIP3 HDR600 (750 nits peak brightness) - $589

It should be noted that these prices do not include a monitor stand. That is because 46.6% of the community wanted the Spectrum line to have optional stands, as they would hook it to a VESA mount (100x100) anyway. If you're interested in the Spectrum Stand, that is a separate purchase of $99.

Additionally, the prices above are valid only for the first 500 units. Afterward, the prices will start to increase 'corresponding to the ordered quantity', according to Eve. The 1440p@144Hz monitor will start shipping in the third quarter of 2020, while the other two are expected in the fourth quarter. That said, the press release suggests these are conservative estimates, which means Eve hopes to actually ship the Spectrum monitors ahead of this schedule.

All of these monitors are G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync 2 enabled and support backlight strobing working with variable overdrive (adjustable via a slider), similarly to the Asus ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) technology. They also have up to 4 simultaneous video inputs and pixel perfect integer scaling.

The Spectrum monitors are also extremely well equipped when it comes to ports, as you may read below.

2 USB type-C (1 with 100W PD output)

2 Display ports

1 HDMI port

3 USB type A ports

1 Audio jack

USB-B port for data

In fact, according to Eve, you can manage all your cables, charge all your devices and send over data to your peripherals. For example, you may charge your laptop with the 100W USB type-C port while outputting data and video signals, all at the same time. You can also receive all the data from your external SSD, power your headphones, mouse, keyboard, USB sticks, wireless chargers and even fast charge your smartphones.

You can reserve an Eve Spectrum monitor today with a $100 down payment that is fully refundable until the monitor has actually been produced for you.