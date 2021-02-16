Essential, the Defunct Phone Brand Is Now Owned by Carl Pei’s Nothing Technologies

Shortly after leaving OnePlus, former co-founder Carl Pei started a new company calling Nothing. The name itself caused a ton of confusion amongst readers as well as what would be the newly form organization’s product line. Well today, we’ve got to know. Essential, the smartphone company founded by Android’s creator, Andy Rubin, is now a part of Nothing, according to recent filings.

With the New Alliance, It Looks Like Nothing Could Be Using Essential’s Resources to Release Mobile-Focused Products

According to recent filings at the UK Intellectual Property Office (via 9to5Google), Essential’s founder, Andy Rubin has passed over ownership of his company to Nothing Technologies. The entire process was completed as of January 6, while the application was made as early as November 11, 2020. With the ownership transferred, all existing trademarks, logos, along with the Essential brand are now a part of Nothing. This update can also mean that we might be looking at a new smartphone from Nothing.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s New Company is Called ‘Nothing’ and We Don’t Know What it Makes Either

We say this because Essential had a few products in the pipeline too, including one with an abnormally tall display, along with the PH-2 and PH-3, whose designs and camera specs were found in a previous leak, but both models didn’t materialize. This can mean Nothing may finish what Essential intended to start, but looking at the state of the competitive smartphone industry, it will be an uphill battle.

Even Essential attempted to scale new heights in the smartphone industry with its PH-1, but its high asking price and lack of compelling specs, when compared against the competition, meant that it wouldn’t amount to much. It was only when various retailers started offering the PH-1 at insanely attractive price cuts would the PH-1 started gaining traction, but that success was short-lived.

We’ll wait and see what Nothing has in the pipeline after acquiring Essential, so stay tuned for more updates in the future.

News Source: UK IP