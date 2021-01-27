OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s New Company is Called ‘Nothing’ and We Don’t Know What it Makes Either

Last year in October, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company in a surprising turn of events. The purpose of leaving the company was to go independent and start a new venture. Just three months after the departure from OnePlus, Pei announced his next venture called the Nothing formally. The company is going to focus on consumer technology, and yes, as you guessed it, at the time, we are not aware of what products Nothing will be making.

Carl Pei Surprises and Confuses Everyone with His Next Company Called 'Nothing'

Carl Pei, the CEO, and founder of Nothing, said in a statement,

How to Save Over $400 on OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB)

It's been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change. Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.

For those who are unaware, Pei got $7 million in seed financing back in December of last year and was done by notable tech leaders as well as investors including Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman, and Josh Buckley.

Sadly, Pei has not revealed any more details about Nothing and what it will be focusing on. It is safe to say that we know nothing about the upcoming products by the company.

However, we do have confirmation that the first smart devices will be arriving in the first half of this year. So, there is still some hope, but it is safe to say that at the time of writing, we don't suspect that we are going to be seeing a Nothing phone any time soon. This is what Casey Neistat, YouTuber and investor in Nothing had to say,

Consumer tech is a tidal wave of limitless potential. Nothing will be the brand at the forefront and I can't wait for the world to experience their products.

Are you as confused about the company as we are? I am looking forward to what the company has become and how Pei moves towards success after his monumental departure from OnePlus.