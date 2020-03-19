Essential PH-2, PH-3 Design, Specs, Features Get Shared by Company’s Former Design Lead [Image Gallery]

Before the Essential PH-2 could reach the market, the company announced that it wouldn’t be continuing business any longer. This means that Essential closed up shop after releasing just a single model. Now, the company’s lead design takes out a moment to share the Essential PH-2, and PH-3 design, as well as the plans the firm put into place, had it been in business.

Essential PH-2, PH-3 Would Have Adopted the Same Design Language as the First Iteration

Lead design Kevin Hoffman worked on the Essential PH-2 and PH-3. Unfortunately, both these models never saw a commercial release. Fortunately, the individual shares a story in the latest gallery that was spotted by 9to5Google. While the gallery shares the potential design of both models, Hoffman provides a little more insight when it comes to the specifications and features of the two.

AMD RDNA 2 DirectX Raytracing Demo Released, and It’s Very, Very Shiny











As you can tell in the images, the Essential PH-2 maintained nearly the same design as its predecessor, sporting two cameras at the back, coupled with a fingerprint sensor. It was also supposed to be IP68 dust and water-resistant, which was something missing from the first-generation model. Also, the Essential PH-2 was nearing launch but was canceled during the second round of EVT testing.











It was reported that Andy Rubin, founder of Essential, wanted a home product line to be materialized instead of the PH-2.

Essential PH-3 Was Supposed to Target the Lower Price Bracket, but It Would Feature Three Rear Cameras

Development of the Essential PH-3 reportedly started as early as this year. Looking at how expensive the PH-1 was when it first launched, it would make sense to build a device that more people can afford. These days, flagship smartphone prices are hitting through the roof, making it difficult for a lot of customers to afford them. The Essential PH-3 specs would also include an OLED screen, coupled with a 2.5D front glass and bead-blasted machined aluminum body.









The triple rear camera upgrade would also be a nice touch, but it would depend on the kind of feature you would get. The ideal combination would obviously be a wide-angle camera coupled with a telephoto unit and another ultrawide-angle shooter, but you don’t see a lot of manufacturers incorporating these in less expensive handsets. If by chance, this combination is used, that camera doesn’t churn out satisfactory image quality.

The Essential PH-3 would have been the near-perfect upgrade for price-conscious customers, so we’ll have to wait for Andy Rubin’s next big idea so stay tuned.