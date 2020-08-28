EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed) Is Up For A Great Discount – Avail Deal Now

Projectors are pretty handy and at the same time they can be a bit pricey. So you need to be on the lookout for good deals if you are thinking of getting one. Wccftech is offering a discount on the EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed). The offer will expire in just 5 days, so avail it as soon as you can. With this projector you can enjoy content at a great color quality and resolution. So, what are you waiting for? Invest away!

EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed) Features

This portable projector features bright 3,300 lumens which allows it to perform even in rooms that are well-lit. It has a SVGA resolution of 800 x 600 and easy image adjustments. It will support laptops and media players as well. Here are highlights of what the EPSON® Projector (Renewed) has in store for you:

More accurate, vivid color, even in well-lit rooms: 3, 300 lumens of equal color and white brightness

SVGA resolution (800x600): Ideal for projecting everyday presentations & graphics

Fast, easy setup with EPSON: Get up and running in no time with easy image adjustments and convenient control

Works with the latest laptops & media players: Supports HDMI, the standard in connectivity, for digital video and audio in one cable

Model year: 2017

Specs

Model number: EX3260

Color: white

Dimensions: 11.9"W x 9.9"D x 3.6"H

Projection system: Epson 3LCD, 3-chip technology

Projection method: front/rear/ceiling mount

Driving method: Epson Poly-silicon TFT Active Matrix

Pixel number: 480,000 dots (800x600) x 3

Color brightness: 3,300 Lumens

White brightness: 3,300 Lumens

Aspect ratio: 4:3

Resolution: 800x600 (SVGA)

Lamp type: 210 W UHE

Size - projected distance: 30" – 350"

Keystone Correction:

o Automatic: Vertical: ±30 degrees

o Manual: Horizontal: ±30 degrees (Easy-Slide Horizontal Image Correction)

o Automatic: Vertical: ±30 degrees o Manual: Horizontal: ±30 degrees (Easy-Slide Horizontal Image Correction) Contrast ratio: up to 15,000:1

Color reproduction: up to 1.07 billion colors

Temperature: 41° to 95° F

USB Plug 'n Play

Manufacturer's 2-year warranty

Includes

EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed)

Remote control

Power cable

Original Price EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed): $279

Wccftech Discount Price EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed): $259