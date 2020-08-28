EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed) Is Up For A Great Discount – Avail Deal Now

EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed)

Projectors are pretty handy and at the same time they can be a bit pricey. So you need to be on the lookout for good deals if you are thinking of getting one. Wccftech is offering a discount on the EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed). The offer will expire in just 5 days, so avail it as soon as you can. With this projector you can enjoy content at a great color quality and resolution. So, what are you waiting for? Invest away!

EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed) Features

This portable projector features bright 3,300 lumens which allows it to perform even in rooms that are well-lit. It has a SVGA resolution of 800 x 600 and easy image adjustments. It will support laptops and media players as well. Here are highlights of what the EPSON® Projector (Renewed) has in store for you:

  •  More accurate, vivid color, even in well-lit rooms: 3, 300 lumens of equal color and white brightness
  •  SVGA resolution (800x600): Ideal for projecting everyday presentations & graphics
  •  Fast, easy setup with EPSON: Get up and running in no time with easy image adjustments and convenient control
  •  Works with the latest laptops & media players: Supports HDMI, the standard in connectivity, for digital video and audio in one cable
  •  Model year: 2017

Specs

  •  Model number: EX3260
  •  Color: white
  •  Dimensions: 11.9"W x 9.9"D x 3.6"H
  •  Projection system: Epson 3LCD, 3-chip technology
  •  Projection method: front/rear/ceiling mount
  •  Driving method: Epson Poly-silicon TFT Active Matrix
  •  Pixel number: 480,000 dots (800x600) x 3
  •  Color brightness: 3,300 Lumens
  •  White brightness: 3,300 Lumens
  •  Aspect ratio: 4:3
  •  Resolution: 800x600 (SVGA)
  •  Lamp type: 210 W UHE
  •  Size - projected distance: 30" – 350"
  •  Keystone Correction:
    o Automatic: Vertical: ±30 degrees
    o Manual: Horizontal: ±30 degrees (Easy-Slide Horizontal Image Correction)
  •  Contrast ratio: up to 15,000:1
  •  Color reproduction: up to 1.07 billion colors
  •  Temperature: 41° to 95° F
  •  USB Plug 'n Play
  •  Manufacturer's 2-year warranty

Includes

  •  EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed)
  •  Remote control
  •  Power cable

Original Price EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed): $279
Wccftech Discount Price EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed): $259

