EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed) Is Up For A Great Discount – Avail Deal Now

EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed) Features
This portable projector features bright 3,300 lumens which allows it to perform even in rooms that are well-lit. It has a SVGA resolution of 800 x 600 and easy image adjustments. It will support laptops and media players as well. Here are highlights of what the EPSON® Projector (Renewed) has in store for you:
- More accurate, vivid color, even in well-lit rooms: 3, 300 lumens of equal color and white brightness
- SVGA resolution (800x600): Ideal for projecting everyday presentations & graphics
- Fast, easy setup with EPSON: Get up and running in no time with easy image adjustments and convenient control
- Works with the latest laptops & media players: Supports HDMI, the standard in connectivity, for digital video and audio in one cable
- Model year: 2017
Specs
- Model number: EX3260
- Color: white
- Dimensions: 11.9"W x 9.9"D x 3.6"H
- Projection system: Epson 3LCD, 3-chip technology
- Projection method: front/rear/ceiling mount
- Driving method: Epson Poly-silicon TFT Active Matrix
- Pixel number: 480,000 dots (800x600) x 3
- Color brightness: 3,300 Lumens
- White brightness: 3,300 Lumens
- Aspect ratio: 4:3
- Resolution: 800x600 (SVGA)
- Lamp type: 210 W UHE
- Size - projected distance: 30" – 350"
- Keystone Correction:
o Automatic: Vertical: ±30 degrees
o Manual: Horizontal: ±30 degrees (Easy-Slide Horizontal Image Correction)
- Contrast ratio: up to 15,000:1
- Color reproduction: up to 1.07 billion colors
- Temperature: 41° to 95° F
- USB Plug 'n Play
- Manufacturer's 2-year warranty
Includes
- EPSON® EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed)
- Remote control
- Power cable
