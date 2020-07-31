Epic Games Store Mods Arrive, MechWarrior 5 the First Game to Support Them

Yesterday, the Epic Games Store finally got an “early” version of achievements, which was a long time coming. A quick look at the Trello roadmap for the Epic Games Store shows that achievements are listed alongside other key features under the “Up Next” dropdown, so many began to wonder if some more updates were imminent for the store/launcher. Well, turns out folks were right to speculate, as official mod support has also been added to the Epic Game Store!

This wasn’t confirmed by Epic, but by the makers of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, which will be the first game to support mods through the Epic Games Store. Mods are still in beta, but players can already filter mods by tags and give them likes. Expect more games to join the mod beta in time. Meanwhile, here’s a bit more detail about the mods coming to MechWarrior 5…

We are extremely excited to announce that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is the first game to participate in the Beta launch of Epic Games Store Mods! With this release, discovering and installing MW5 Mods made by the amazing modding community will be easier than ever, integrated directly into the existing Epic Games Launcher. MechCommander Mercenaries by the MCM Team is a recently-announced and highly ambitious real-time strategy conversion of MW5. A complete genre change like this really speaks to the capabilities and flexibility of making mods for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries in the Unreal Engine!

MW5 Mercs Reloaded by NavidA1, the most prolific creator in the MW5 Modding community, is not just a near ground-up expansion of 'Mechs and the MechLab, but an ongoing rework of many core systems and a collection of great quality-of-life improvements.

MercTech by MagnumForceGB is a comprehensive overhaul of many core mechanics related to 'Mechs and the MechLab, introducing an array of new weapons, equipment, and features inspired by traditional BattleTech systems and rules.

The TableTopRulez Lancemate and Enemy AI Mods by Oraeon1224 are two significant expansions on the AI systems in MW5, bringing greater complexity and visible levels of intelligence to the in-mission AI.

The MW5 Mod Compatibility Pack by Sketch is an amazing effort to increase compatibility between disparate Mods, enabling creators to focus their work and coordinate with other creators to unlock even greater potential in their Mods.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is currently only available on PC through the Epic Games Store.