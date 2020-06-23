Epic Games Store Growing at Historic Rate – 61+ Million MAU, 13 Million CCU

The Epic Games Store is growing at a historic rate, as mentioned in a new press release shared by Epic today to celebrate the successful media campaign conducted by Havas Media and Battery during the recently concluded 'The Vault' promotion, which ran from May 14th through June 18th featuring a major, top-secret free game giveaway each week that players could acquire and keep forever. In this timeframe, games like Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Overcooked!, Samurai Showdown NeoGeo Collection, and ARK: Survival Evolved were given away for free.

Steve Allison, General Manager for the Epic Games Store, stated:

Since launching the Epic Games Store, we’ve always wanted to create a huge event around our very successful Free Games weekly program to give something awesome to players worldwide, and we decided to go big. We invested in acquiring the rights to give four of the biggest games in the world away free. We needed an agency partner who could execute big for us globally. Battery’s deep experience in gaming plus Havas Group’s media capabilities fit the bill. The results have exceeded our expectations. In 2020, we’ve been growing at a historic rate. Epic Games Store partners have a huge audience of players to sell their games to and receive 88% of the revenue, instead of only 70% as on other platforms. As a result of “The Vault” campaign, the Epic Games Store set many new user milestones, including average Peak Concurrent Users (PCCU) on PC of 13 million and Monthly Active Users (MAU) on PC of over 61 million.

Lisa Evia, President at Havas Media overseeing Chicago and Canada, said:

We are incredibly proud of this launch and the opportunity to partner with Epic Games, a true paragon of the gaming industry. By crafting a meaningful media experience, we were able to authentically connect the brand with gamers and drive extraordinary performance and growth for the Epic Games Store on a global scale.

Mike Parseghian, Partner/Head of Brand Management at Battery, added:

Battery was thrilled to partner with the Epic Games Store during this time to deliver incredible free games and value to players worldwide. We’re honored to help the Epic Game Store with this global initiative.

Given the successful campaign, it's likely that Epic Games will continue to give away great games for free in the foreseeable future, which is certainly good news for PC gamers.