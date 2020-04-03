Epic and Bad Robot’s SPYJINX Resurfaces as a Mobile Game, Beta Coming Soon

Remember SPYJINX, the espionage themed game announced in late 2015 to be developed between Epic's ChAIR and JJ Abrams' Bad Robot? Well, you would be hardly to blame if you didn't, as the project had seemingly vanished with no updates for years.

Until now, that is. As it turns out, SPYJINX is approaching the beta phase and the developers have therefore shared more information on the upcoming test.

The first big difference is that whereas the original announcement mentioned PC as a platform in addition to mobile, now only Android and iOS are listed, which suggests the PC version might have been axed. The beta will be available in a limited fashion, starting with Malaysia and then Australia, and only on iOS, with an Android beta promised for a later date. Those gamers who fit those limitations and own an iPhone 6S or higher with at least iOS 1, or an iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, and iPad Mini 4 with at least iOS 11, can download SPYJINX here.

The revamped website also provides some additional information on the game's features, as you can read below.

Epic Games and Bad Robot Games present: Spyjinx. Set in a secret world of espionage, thrilling heists, and crazy gadgets, Spyjinx is a unique mix of action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and head-to-head multiplayer. BECOME A MASTERMIND Welcome to the Jinx League, where only the greatest Masterminds compete head-to-head to prove their worth. Do you have what it takes to move up in the League... or will your story end in the belly of a shark? CREATE EPIC HIDEOUTS Set your base in exotic locales around the world, then customize it to stop other Masterminds’ agents from stealing what you rightfully stole. Acquire new locations, and fill them with luxurious or deadly rooms, and the priceless Artifacts you collect. BUILD THE ULTIMATE SQUAD From hackers to brawlers, train specialized agents with unique abilities, and equip them with the craziest gadgets. Send your perfect crew on missions to infiltrate other Masterminds’ bases – victory is yours, if you’re fast enough.