Enter the Rap Battle with Monster Energy Supercross 3

I've seen a fair few adverts in my time for games. I've seen ones that make it a little too clear what's happening and going to happen in a game and I've seen those that do just enough to tease some interest out of me. I've even seen a few that just do something that looks cool as hell and draws me and everybody else in, watch the Dead Island trailer for that. Now comes Monster Energy Supercross 3.

So why Monster Energy Supercross 3? Well, it's certainly released a new trailer. It makes a bit of sense because the game features a lot of rap music? Maybe it's because fast bikes and the insane tricks that are done with them works well with rap music? Honestly, I don't know.

Monster Energy Supercross 3 Preview – A New Beginning

What I do know is that the song featured in the new trailer, titled Be One of Us, features Supercross rider Adam Enticknap, essentially riffing about the features in the game.

We brought our own new compound - co-op

Light it up, or freeride wit your friends

We built you every single test track

Practice where the pro's do [I still don't know what this part says]

With two minutes of this, it seems that Milestone are certainly looking to get the features out there. It's not exactly my sort of music though - get me a bit of Def Leppard, then I'll be more inclined to give it even more of a listen to. Still, if you're interested in learning more about the features within Monster Energy Supercross 3, the trailer can be found below.

It was only yesterday that I previewed the game, scheduled for release on the 4th of February. Being a preview, I certainly didn't cover every aspect and there are things that you may learn in the above trailer. If you're wanting a full rating, stay tuned for my review when the game comes out.