ENERMAX Release The MarbleShell RGB Computer Case Series

ENERMAX has released the MarbleShell RGB Computer case series which comes in two different variants, the MarbleShell MS20 and the MarbleShell MS30. These two PC cases offer a unique front panel design that provides RGB lighting powered by the included addressable RGB fans. These two cases are available both from Amazon and ENERMAX's website.

The MarbleShell RGB Computer Case series launched with two cases, the MarbleShell MS20 and the Marble Shell MS30. Both of these cases feature a similar design to the front panel, the design looks asymmetrical, but through this design, we can see the RGB lighting supplied by the pre-installed fans. The front panel design features a webbed design providing efficient airflow.

The MarbleShell MS20 features three pre-installed, with two pre-installed RGB fans mounted to the front of the case and a single 120 mm fan attached to the rear of the case. This allows for good airflow while keeping the RGB lighting in sync using the integrated addressable RGB hub. The MarbleShell MS30 PC case features an additional fan mounted to the front panel of the case, to account for the added height to the MS30 PC case.



















These cases both feature a tempered glass side panel that allows users to show off their installed PC components easily, and the MS30 PC case features an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel to show off more of your installed components.

For compatibility, the MS20 PC case features support up to an mATX PC case, a graphics card length of up to 365 mm, and a power supply length of up to 160 mm. This case also features support for up to four 2.5" HDD or SSDs and even has a removable HDD cage that features support for two 3.5" or two 2.5" drives.















The MS30 PC case features similar compatibility the largest motherboard that is supported is an ATX motherboard, a graphics card length of up to 357 mm, and the HDD cage features support for a single 3.5" drive in addition to a single 2.5" drive or two 2.5" drives.

These cases are available on both Amazon and ENERMAX's website; the MarbleShell MS20 PC case is priced at $59.99, while the MarbleShell MS30 PC case is priced at $79.99 on ENERMAX's website and $89.99 on Amazon.