Elden Ring Will Not Use Unreal Engine 4; Lighting Will Be Improved Over Past From Games; Won’t Release This June – Rumor

Elden Ring is not going to use Unreal Engine 4, but this doesn't mean that there won't massive improvements over the previous games developed by From Software.

In a new post on the ResetEra forums, Omni, who has been talking about the highly anticipated game, talked about the Elden Ring engine, which will be the same From Software has been using for a while, and not the Unreal Engine 4 as other rumors state.

Batman: Arkham Knight PC Gets User Made Fix For Stuttering and Frame Pacing Issues

Like I said before, its running on the same engine, not UE4, contrary to bogus 4chan rumors. There have been some upgrades, the exact extent of which I'm not sure of. But of course changes and improvements needed to be made to accomodate for the different type of structure, systems and design.

While he cannot go in-depth regarding the technical improvements, he did confirm that lighting will be among the improvements, as the system used in previous games from the team wouldn't be good enough for a game with day and night cycle and dynamic weather.

Lighting being one such upgrade. When you've got a dynamic day/night system, the lighting needs to change and be dynamic to fit that so dawn doesnt look and feel like mid day and mid day doesnt look and feel like dusk or midnight.

The improvements, however, will not make Elden Ring run automatically at 60 FPS on consoles.

Then just general technical improvements. (Which doesnt suddenly mean 60fps on console).

As Bandai Namco and From Software haven't talked about Elden Ring much so far, it's pretty much a given that the game is not coming in the first half of eh year, despite the hints provided by the developer itself. Omni also touched upon the matter.

It should be pretty obvious by now that the game isn't coming out June 2020. Surely you can also comprehend that it doesn't do me or anyone else beyond the impatiently curious any favors to start leaking internal dates that aren't ready to be shared yet for a reason. Especially should things change. From and Bandai will talk about it when they're ready.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.