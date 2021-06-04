Elden Ring Will Be Part Of Summer Game Fest 2021 – Rumor

Elden Ring, From Software's next big title, is going to be part of Summer Game Fest 2021, according to rumors.

Speaking on his Game Mess Show, Jeff Grubb revealed that the From Software game will be part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2021, which is set to kick off on June 10th. This is somewhat unexpected, as Elden Ring has been originally revealed during Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference, and the company has all marketing rights for the game. As Microsoft is pushing its Xbox Game Pass hard, there's a very good chance that the conference will be mostly focused on games that will be part of the subscription service at launch.

Elden Ring Will Only Feature One Type of Mount – Rumor

The fact that Elden Ring news is on the horizon has been highlighted a few days ago by Omnipotent, a very reliable insider who has talked at length about the game in the past few months. The last piece of information the insider confirmed is that the game will feature only one type of mount.

Our only look at Elden Ring came earlier this year with a leaked trailer that was meant only for internal use. Despite it showing off an old build of the game, the trailer provided a good look at some of the game's central locations, as revealed by Chinese content creator Longqi Bangbangtang.

That giant tree is the world tree he mentioned before, but it is only located in a certain kingdom and is not used to connect the whole world like the new God of war.

The narrator of the trailer is an NPC in the game, and he shares the same voice actor with Patches.

The castle at the beginning of the trailer is located in one kingdom, and the snow scene at the end is located in another kingdom. The character standing in the night is similar to the xanthous king.

Giant who pulling a wagon is a reference to the Green man in Celtic mythology. That wagon must be pulled by these giants to move.

The scene where the giant head is located may be a reference to Muspelheim in Norse mythology.

Given that FS designed the bosses and the maps firstly, and designed the NPC and the player then, so the appearance of the bosses supposed not to change, but the location may change (In Project Beast, daughter of the cosmos appeared in the church)

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.