Elden Ring Will Only Feature One Type of Mount – Rumor

Elden Ring will feature only one type of mount, according to a reliable source.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Omnipotent, who is a well-known and reliable From Software insider, confirmed that there will only be one type of mount. As Elden Ring will be more open than the Souls game, but it won't be a big open-world game, this is not exactly surprising.

Elden Ring News Are “Closer Than They Appear”, According to Insider

Looks like I've caused a bit of confusion here with my poor wording and punctuation. There is only 1 type of mount, I just didn't really know what to call it, so the "horse" is "Yakul", or the Red Elk, Ibex, whatever you want to call it.

We did manage to catch a glimpse of mounted combat in Elden Ring in the trailer that leaked online earlier this year. As the trailer showcased an older build of the game, we should expect things to be quite different in the final version of the game.

The Elden Ring leaked trailer also provided a first look at some of the game's most important locations, as explained by well-known Chinese Souls content creator Longqi Bangbangtang.

That giant tree is the world tree he mentioned before, but it is only located in a certain kingdom and is not used to connect the whole world like the new God of war.

The narrator of the trailer is an NPC in the game, and he shares the same voice actor with Patches.

The castle at the beginning of the trailer is located in one kingdom, and the snow scene at the end is located in another kingdom. The character standing in the night is similar to the xanthous king.

Giant who pulling a wagon is a reference to the Green man in Celtic mythology. That wagon must be pulled by these giants to move.

The scene where the giant head is located may be a reference to Muspelheim in Norse mythology.

Given that FS designed the bosses and the maps firstly, and designed the NPC and the player then, so the appearance of the bosses supposed not to change, but the location may change (In Project Beast, daughter of the cosmos appeared in the church)

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.