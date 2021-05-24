Elden Ring News Are “Closer Than They Appear”, According to Insider

Bandai Namco and From Software's silence on Elden Ring has become deafening, but it seems like more details on the highly anticipated game are on the horizon.

Well-known insider Omnipotent shared a new teaser on the ResetERA forums revealing that news on Elden Ring, possibly even a release date announcement, are closer than they appear. With the E3 right behind the corner, it's likely we will finally hear and see more of the game in the next few weeks.

Elden Ring Latest Leaked Footage Is Not Real, Online Report Confirms

Very little is currently known about Elden Ring, and the only look at the game came via a leaked trailer that showcased an early build of the game. The trailer provided a first look at some of the game's central locations, as explained by Chinese Souls series content creator Longqi Bangbangtang.

That giant tree is the world tree he mentioned before, but it is only located in a certain kingdom and is not used to connect the whole world like the new God of war.

The narrator of the trailer is an NPC in the game, and he shares the same voice actor with Patches.

The castle at the beginning of the trailer is located in one kingdom, and the snow scene at the end is located in another kingdom. The character standing in the night is similar to the xanthous king.

Giant who pulling a wagon is a reference to the Green man in Celtic mythology. That wagon must be pulled by these giants to move.

The scene where the giant head is located may be a reference to Muspelheim in Norse mythology.

Given that FS designed the bosses and the maps firstly, and designed the NPC and the player then, so the appearance of the bosses supposed not to change, but the location may change (In Project Beast, daughter of the cosmos appeared in the church)

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.