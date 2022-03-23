Elden Ring Update 1.03.2 Fixes Some Nasty Bugs

FromSoftware announced today the availability of a new Elden Ring update, version 1.03.2, which fixes some nasty bugs introduced with the previous Elden Ring update 1.03.

Major items included in the latest update ・Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline ・Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum ・Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect ・Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

As a reminder, a future Elden Ring update should also add ray tracing support to the game, although we have no details on when that could happen or what kind of ray traced effects would be enabled. We expect Elden Ring to also introduce AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) and/or NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support, as ray tracing is not really viable without upscaling techniques.

In other Elden Ring news, the game was a massive success, selling over 12 million units in about two weeks. FromSoftware vowed to expand the franchise beyond games, hinting at adaptation in other entertainment media.

