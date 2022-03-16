Elden Ring Has Sold Over 12 Million Units, IP to Expand Beyond Games

We already knew Elden Ring was a resounding success both critically and commercially, but today developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco revealed the first official sales data. They announced that Elden Ring has already sold over one million units in Japan and over twelve million units globally. Additionally, the press release hints at the goal to expand the IP beyond games to other forms of entertainment.

President & CEO/Director of FromSoftware, Inc., Hidetaka Miyazaki, said in a statement:

Elden Ring Is the Biggest New IP in Europe Since 2016; 44% Total Sales Are on PC

It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing "Elden Ring." I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. "Elden Ring" is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support.

President & CEO of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Yasuo Miyakawa, added:

Co-development between FromSoftware and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has brought about the brand new action RPG, "ELDEN RING," which has surpassed 12M units in sales worldwide. I would like to use this opportunity to give my thanks to all our fans who have brought "ELDEN RING" into their gaming life. I am very proud to have been involved in bringing such a wonderful and fantastic game to life with FromSoftware, under the guidance of Director Miyazaki, and with George R. R. Martin. Much effort was placed into creating "ELDEN RING" so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life. We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfillment through entertainment, so that we can come closer and connect to our fans around the world.

FromSoftware's latest title got a rare perfect score in our review.

Elden Ring is not only the best action RPG developed by From Software but one of the best open-world titles ever made. A masterclass of game design, Elden Ring isn't just a game but an epic dark fantasy journey that no one will be able to forget for a very long time.

