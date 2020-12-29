Elden Ring Alleged Concept Art Leaks Online; Some Enemies’ Design Will Be Similar to Bloodborne’s – Rumor

A new look at From Software's Elden Ring has been provided today by a well-known Soul series Chinese content creator, who shared supposed concept art for the game.

In a new video that has been removed shortly after going live, Longqi Bangbangtang, who is a well-known Chinese content creator, showed new concept art showing two monsters. One of them looks closer in style to what we have seen in Bloodborne.

Elden Ring Is in Polishing Phase; Game Will Be Very Similar to Dark Souls – Rumor





Reddit user kevinD26 provided a summary of the now-removed video. Like other leakers suggested, Elden Ring will be similar to Dark Souls but with a much larger map, dynamic weather, and day and night cycle. The Chinese content creator also said the game's development was done in the first half of 2020, and it is currently in the polishing stage. As suggested by the leaked concept art, Elden Ring's enemy design will be more complex, and some of the new enemies' designs have been influenced by Bloodborne.

The game world is based on the world tree from Norse mythology, and also references something from Celtic mythology.

The gameplay is similar to Dark Souls, but the map is much larger, includes dynamic weather and day/night alternation. Imagine you fight with a Boss from day to night, he said, and the weather changes from sunny to thunderous.

The modeling of enemies is more complex, and there will be cthulu-style enemies similar to bloodborne.

The game development stage has been completed in the first half of 2020 and is now in the polishing stage. The game will be released in 2021, he's pretty sure. It's possible to see a new trailer after the Japanese New Year.

While Longqi Bangbangtang is definitely a reliable source, we still have to take everything with a grain of salt until From Software finally starts showing the game. If the game's development is indeed complete, it will definitely not take too long to finally see Elden Ring in action.

Elden Ring launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.