Elden Ring Is in Polishing Phase; Game Will Be Very Similar to Dark Souls – Rumor

Elden Ring may be closer than most think, as the game is apparently in the polishing phase, getting ready for release.

Francesco Fossetti, editor for long-running Italian publication Everyeye, recently talked about the current state of the next game by From Software, saying that it is currently in the polishing phase. Apparently, the game's development was completed months ago and it would have already been released if the current pandemic did not disrupt plans.

Dark Souls 3 Huge Bloodsouls: Judgement of Ash Mod Introduces New Areas, Bosses, Spells, Weapons and More

Fossetti also added that Elden Ring has been in development for over 4 years, and hinted that it will be very similar to Dark Souls.

While Francesco Fossetti has proven to be reliable in the past, confirming alongside others a few months back that Elden Ring would not make an appearance at The Game Awards 2020, we still have to take this with a grain of salt. If the game is indeed in the polishing phase, it will definitely not take much longer to finally see it in action.

What Francesco Fossetti's revealed does line up with what Lance McDonald, a well-known Souls series dataminer and hacker, said earlier this month. The game, according to the dataminer, is almost finished.

Very little is currently known about Elden Ring, as From Software maintained radio silence since the game's announcement last year. According to Xbox's Phil Spencer, it is Hidetaka Miyazaki's most ambitious game yet.

As somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done. I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he's tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.