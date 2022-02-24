Elden Ring 1.02 Patch Fixes Frame Rate Drops and More
A new Elden Ring patch is now live on all formats, introducing some welcome performance improvements and more.
The 1.02 patch fixes, among other things, frame rate drops under certain conditions. As I highlighted in my review, the PC version does suffer from performance drops in the open-world in version 1.01, so this is a very welcome fix. I had the chance to try out the new update, and it indeed does improve performance.
Catch the full Elden Ring 1.02 patch notes below.
App Ver. 1.02
Regulation Ver. 1.02.1
Major items included in the latest update:
- Improved player controls
- Addition and adjustment of BGM
- Text adjustments
- Balance adjustments
- NPC event fixes and adjustments
- Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions
- Fixed text bug in some languages
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly
Elden Ring launches tomorrow on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.
Elden Ring is not only the best action RPG developed by From Software but one of the best open-world titles ever made. A masterclass of game design, Elden Ring isn't just a game but an epic dark fantasy journey that no one will be able to forget for a very long time.
