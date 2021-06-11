Elden Ring Gets Gorgeous 4K Images, New Details About Online & More

Elden Ring was finally showcased as the grand finale of 2021's Summer Game Fest show. An epic gameplay trailer gave us the first look at From Software's next game, whose setting has been developed in collaboration with none other than A Song of Ice and Fire author G.R.R. Martin.

Following the reveal, publisher Bandai Namco shared a detailed fact sheet outlining the story and key features of Elden Ring. The game, From Software's largest to date, will feature dynamic weather and a day/night cycle (a first for From Software titles) in addition to a vast landscape connected seamlessly with dungeons. Online multiplayer will be available for up to four players.

Elden Ring Finally Gets a Full Epic Reveal Trailer, Launching in Early 2022

STORY OUTLINE

In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the

Erdtree, has been shattered.

Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great

Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war

that meant abandonment by the Greater Will.

And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the

grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between.

Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the

foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.

And become the Elden Lord. A NEW FANTASY WORLD

Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki,

creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author

of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the

mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power. Encounter adversaries with profound

backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your

progress, and fearsome creatures. WORLD EXPLORATION IN THE LANDS BETWEEN

ELDEN RING features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are

connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or

online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating

swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title. GENRE-DEFINING GAMEPLAY

Create your character in FromSoftware's refined action-RPG and define your playstyle by

experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout

the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon

allies for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration

and combat.

The press release also included a slew of gorgeous 4K screenshots; check them out in the gallery below.

Elder Ring launches on January 21st, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have the opportunity of a free upgrade to next-generation consoles, too.