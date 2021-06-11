Elden Ring Gets Gorgeous 4K Images, New Details About Online & More
Elden Ring was finally showcased as the grand finale of 2021's Summer Game Fest show. An epic gameplay trailer gave us the first look at From Software's next game, whose setting has been developed in collaboration with none other than A Song of Ice and Fire author G.R.R. Martin.
Following the reveal, publisher Bandai Namco shared a detailed fact sheet outlining the story and key features of Elden Ring. The game, From Software's largest to date, will feature dynamic weather and a day/night cycle (a first for From Software titles) in addition to a vast landscape connected seamlessly with dungeons. Online multiplayer will be available for up to four players.
STORY OUTLINE
In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the
Erdtree, has been shattered.
Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great
Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war
that meant abandonment by the Greater Will.
And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the
grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between.
Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the
foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.
And become the Elden Lord.
A NEW FANTASY WORLD
Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki,
creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author
of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the
mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power. Encounter adversaries with profound
backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your
progress, and fearsome creatures.
WORLD EXPLORATION IN THE LANDS BETWEEN
ELDEN RING features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are
connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or
online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating
swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.
GENRE-DEFINING GAMEPLAY
Create your character in FromSoftware's refined action-RPG and define your playstyle by
experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout
the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon
allies for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration
and combat.
The press release also included a slew of gorgeous 4K screenshots; check them out in the gallery below.
Elder Ring launches on January 21st, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have the opportunity of a free upgrade to next-generation consoles, too.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.