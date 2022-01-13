Elden Ring New Gameplay Video Showcases Crucible Knight Floh’s Powerful Attacks
New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online today, providing a new look at the Crucible Knight Floh enemy.
The new video, shared once again on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases more of the enemy's attacks, which look varied and incredibly powerful. With Crucible Knight Floh being a regular enemy, it will be very interesting to see how much more complex bosses will be in the final game. As always, avoid watching if you want to be surprised by the game when it launches next month.
Plenty of Elden Ring gameplay footage has started emerging online in the past few days, providing new looks at locations, NPCs, and enemies that will be available in the final game in the areas featured in the Closed Network Test.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
