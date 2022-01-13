Elden Ring New Gameplay Video Showcases Crucible Knight Floh’s Powerful Attacks

New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online today, providing a new look at the Crucible Knight Floh enemy.

The new video, shared once again on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases more of the enemy's attacks, which look varied and incredibly powerful. With Crucible Knight Floh being a regular enemy, it will be very interesting to see how much more complex bosses will be in the final game. As always, avoid watching if you want to be surprised by the game when it launches next month.

Plenty of Elden Ring gameplay footage has started emerging online in the past few days, providing new looks at locations, NPCs, and enemies that will be available in the final game in the areas featured in the Closed Network Test.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.