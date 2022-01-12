Elden Ring New Gameplay Video Showcases Demi-Human NPC Boc

New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing a new NPC.

The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases the demi-human NPC Boc, who is encountered twice in the areas featured in the Closed Network Test. The NPC was not normally available in the test version, however, as it was apparently disabled.

ER-SA has been sharing plenty of new Elden Ring gameplay footage taken from the Closed Network Test build showcasing a never seen before enemy and Stormveil Castle. Things may be different in the final version of the game, but it's undeniable that the latest game developed by From Software already looks and feels great in this test build.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.