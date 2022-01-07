Elden Ring New Footage Showcases Never Seen Before Enemy

New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online today, showcasing a never-seen-before enemy that looks extremely good.

The new video, shared on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases a powerful knight that's reminiscent of the Dark Souls' Black Knights. In addition to regular weapon attacks, this enemy can unleash some flashy special attacks that look spectacular.

Elden Ring New Gameplay Videos Provide Better Look at Stormveil Castle and More

Earlier this week, more Elden Ring gameplay footage providing a better look at Stormveil Castle has emerged online. Location design seems to be extremely intricate, which is quite impressive, considering Elden Ring will be an open-world game with plenty of different locations.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.