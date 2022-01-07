Elden Ring New Footage Showcases Never Seen Before Enemy
New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online today, showcasing a never-seen-before enemy that looks extremely good.
The new video, shared on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases a powerful knight that's reminiscent of the Dark Souls' Black Knights. In addition to regular weapon attacks, this enemy can unleash some flashy special attacks that look spectacular.
Earlier this week, more Elden Ring gameplay footage providing a better look at Stormveil Castle has emerged online. Location design seems to be extremely intricate, which is quite impressive, considering Elden Ring will be an open-world game with plenty of different locations.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
