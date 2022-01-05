Elden Ring New Gameplay Videos Provide Better Look at Stormveil Castle and More
New Elden Ring gameplay videos that have been shared online over the past few days provide a new look at one of the locations featured in the Closed Network Test.
The new videos, shared on YouTube by ER-SA, provide a better look at Stomveil Castle, which looks to be massive. If you want to avoid spoilers, however, we suggest you avoid watching these videos.
Elden Ring looks quite good even in its Closed Network Test version, and it seems like Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team put extra care into the game's visuals than before due to the pressure brought by the Demon's Souls PlayStation 5 remake, as revealed by Miyazaki himself to Edge Magazine.
And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development.
So this is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard. And they’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
