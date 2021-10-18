Elden Ring Has Been Delayed to February 2022; Closed Network Test to Be Held Next Month

Elden Ring has been delayed, and it will now release a month later than previously announced.

Today, From Software confirmed that their highly anticipated game will be released on February 25th, 2022 instead of January 21st as announced earlier this year. The game's depth and strategic freedom exceeded the initial expectations of the developer, thus requiring some additional development time.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Today, From Software and publisher Bandai Namco also confirmed that an Elden Ring closed network test will be held next month on consoles, with servers open during 5 different sessions from November 12th to November 15th. Users interested in taking part can register right now on Bandai Namco's official website.

ELDEN RING Closed Network Test is a pre-verification test for the completion of the commercial version of the game. This is a test to improve the quality of the product, and playing the network test will be free. We are looking forward to your cooperation to make ELDEN RING even better. Playable time zone is same in the world. Servers are open in the following 5 sessions: ・Session 1: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., November 12th 2021 CET

・Session 2: 4 a.m - 7 a.m., November 13th 2021 CET

・Session 3: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m., November 13th 2021 CET

・Session 4: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., November 14th 2021 CET

・Session 5: 4 a.m - 7 a.m., November 15th 2021 CET

Elden Ring launches on February 25th, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.