EKWB Announces EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kits - An Easy Way To Transform Your Workstation

The EKWB EK-Pro GPU Quick Disconnect Kit is the most efficient way to transform your liquid-cooled GPU into a quick-disconnect ready water block assembly. The kit consists of everything that you would need to transform your existing GPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready product. Included are: 1 meter of Black ZMT 6,5/9,5mm tubing, two 6mm OD barb fittings, four-tube clamps, 45° Angled GPU Terminal and two sets of Quick Disconnect fittings.

The EK-Pro CPU Quick Disconnect Kit is the most efficient way to transform your CPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready assembly. The kit consists of everything that you would need to transform your existing CPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready product. Included are: 1 meter of Black ZMT 9,5/15,9mm tubing, two 10mm OD barb fittings, four-tube clamps and two sets of Quick Disconnect fittings.











For the best results, EK recommends the use of EK Pro-Manifolds (sold separately) in combination with the Quick Disconnect Kit since it enables a quick and easy assembly and disassembly of the liquid cooling loop without the need of draining the entire setup. This avoids precious down-time for workstations and other professionally used computer setups.

EKWB EK-Pro Manifold - Great Coolant Distribution For Multiple Waterblocks

The EK-Pro Manifold is a purpose-made coolant delivery system for multiple water blocks in workstation systems. It offers perfect coolant distribution by using multiple industry-standard G1/4″ In and Outports. There are two versions of the product available. The EK-Pro Manifold 2CPU 2GPU can support two CPU and two GPU water blocks in parallel or semi-parallel setup. The other EK-Pro Manifold marked with 2CPU 4GPU can support two CPU and four GPU water blocks in parallel or semi-parallel setup.





It features a full acetal body, stainless steel end caps, and nickel-plated brass plugs. Pre-assembled, out of the box it is set up to be used in a semi-parallel setup. The EK-Pro Manifold is delivered with a universal mounting system (as seen on the product page) that can be used in various scenarios. The steel mounting plate is equipped with 120 and 140mm fan mounting patters which can be found in all computer cases.

An Expansion Into Liquid Cooling For Professional Workstation Computers

With the launch of the EKWB EK-FC GV100 Pro water block, EK has officially announced the expansion into the professional workstation and server-grade market. The GV100 GPU water block is designed for some of the most powerful Workstation GPUs on the market today based on the NVIDIA GV100 graphic chip. That includes both the Quadro GV100 and Tesla V100, as well as the Titan V. The water block spans across the entire length of the card cooling all critical components.



Shortly following these new EK Professional Line products will be other Quadro and Workstation specific water blocks and enterprise cooling solutions from EK.