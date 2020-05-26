EKWB Announces The Quantum Velocity Honor With A USA Color Scheme – Most Of The Proceeds Will Go To Charity

EKWB, a premium water cooling gear manufacturer, has decided to do something special for its American fans this Memorial Day Weekend. Apart from being the unofficial beginning of summer, the last Monday of May has a lot of meaning for many Americans. Memorial Day is the reason why EK has created a special red, white, and blue limited edition Velocity CPU water block with a genuinely noble cause. The brand new limited version of the water block carries the name EK-Quantum Velocity Honor. It is “decorated” with the US flag and will be sold at the price of $249.99. For each water block sold, EK will donate $100 to a charitable organization.

A Truly Noble Cause: Donating A Decent Chunk Of The Proceeds To Charity

Two hundred limited edition Velocity CPU water blocks were made. One hundred of those are equipped with an Intel mounting frame, while the remaining one hundred are AMD-compatible. EK is hoping that all two hundred EK-Quantum Velocity Honor water blocks will find a home, thereby making a donation of $20,000 in total.

EKWB’s Long-Awaited Quantum Reflection PC-O11D XL D5 PWM D-RGB Distro Plate Is Finally Available For $380

All collected funds will go to Shellback Tech, a rapidly growing Disabled Veteran-founded charitable organization. The mission of this organization is to build at least two custom gaming/streaming PCs a month and donate them to disabled veterans and first responders in need, completely free of charge. For EK, this is not their first charity-oriented endeavor, and certainly not the last. Still, to keep this a tradition, EK would like to learn of any charitable causes worldwide that are of great significance to people in the PC enthusiasts community.

EK-Quantum Velocity Honor: Features An Award-Winning Cooling Engine

The star-spangled CPU water block comes in two versions. The EK-Quantum Velocity Honor D-RGB – Black Nickel + Stars & Stripes and EK-Quantum Velocity Honor D-RGB – AMD Black Nickel + Stars & Stripes. The CPU water block is featuring the 5th iteration of the award-winning EK cooling engine, tweaked even further for optimal performance. Built upon more than a decade of liquid cooling experience, EK Velocity series CPU water blocks are the product of countless hours of simulations, research, and market-leading engineering.

The top is CNC-milled out of a solid piece of nickel-plated brass, while the aesthetic cover piece is made of aluminum. The purest copper available is used for the EK-Quantum Velocity Honor cold plate and it’s precisely machined to a dense micro fin structure. The contact surface is machine-polished for better contact with the CPU IHS.

EKWB Unveils Quantum Momentum VRM Bridge For ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula Motherboard

Compatibility: Supports Intel And AMD Sockets

EK-Quantum Velocity Honor CPU water blocks are compatible with all popular CPU sockets on the market. They feature a universal error-preventing mounting mechanism that offers tool-less installation, supporting Intel 115x and Intel 20xx Sockets or AMD AM4 sockets, respective to the CPU block model.





Supported Intel Sockets:

LGA 1155

LGA 1156

LGA 1150

LGA 1151

LGA 2011

LGA 2011-3

LGA 2066

Supported AMD Sockets:

AM4