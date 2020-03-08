EK Water Blocks makes another push into the HEDT market by releasing the world’s first Socket sTRX4 based monoblock made for the ROG Zenith II Extreme motherboard. The EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB Monoblock has an integrated 3-pin D-RGB LED strip which makes it compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, thus offering an addressable lighting customization experience from the motherboard software!

EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB - A Cooling Solution Covering The Chip And The VRM

This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for the ASUS motherboard that is based on AMD TRX40 chipset for AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors. This monoblock is compatible with the following ASUS motherboard: ROG Zenith II Extreme.

Designed and engineered in cooperation with ASUS, this monoblock uses Velocity sTR4 cooling engine to ensure the proper cooling of the large IHS that hides the spread-out chiplets. This water block directly cools AMD sTR4X type CPU, as well as the voltage regulation module (VRM). This kind of efficient VRM cooling on a TRX40 platform opens up even greater overclocking capabilities. Using a monoblock gets rid of the small fans that can be found on these TRX40 motherboards, hidden under the VRM heatsink grill. Like with every EK monoblock, EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB features high flow design and this monoblock can be easily used with the system using a weaker water pump as well.

Larger Cold Plate To Adequately Cool The High Amounts Of Heigh Emitted By The Threadripper Processors

This TRX40 platform based monoblock also comes with a redesigned bigger cold plate. The new design ensures that the monoblock has mechanical contact with the entire 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processor IHS, thus enabling better thermal transfer. The base of the monoblock is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is made of quality acrylic glass material. The main nickel plated mounting screws and brass screw-in standoffs are pre-installed so that the installation process is quick and easy. Unlike other solution on the market, this is a true one-piece, sturdy and reliable liquid cooling product which requires only two connector fittings for proper operation.

The monoblock is equipped with a D-RGB LED strip that connects to the dedicated digital 3-pin addressable gen2 header on the motherboard. ASUS TRX40 series motherboards use the most advanced LED system on the market allowing a new world of illumination possibilities. Using the addressable gen2 header, users can individually address color to each LED on the monoblocks integrated addressable D-RGB LED strip. The LED strip cover can easily be removed for adjusting the cable orientation or replacing the Digital LED strip with an ordinary LED strip or any other custom solution as well.

The monoblock is delivered with a CNC machined, black anodized aluminum piece that acts as a heatsink for critical components under the I/O cover, such as the 10gbit network chip, and at the same time, it is the mount for the factory I/O cover, that embodies the small OLED screen.

EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB Monoblock is made in Slovenia, and it is available for pre-order through EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. This product is expected to start shipping out on the 15th of March, 2020 for $199.99.