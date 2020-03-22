EIZO Releases the ColorEdge CS2740, a 27-inch 4K monitor with Hardware Calibration

EIZO has officially released the ColorEdge CS2740, a 4K 27-inch monitor that offers USB Type-C connectivity, This monitor is perfect for anyone looking to do color calibration specific work like photography, video editing, or creative design. This fantastic 4K monitor is perfect for any creator's work station.

Some of the fantastic features that the ColorEdge CS2740 provides included 4K UHD Resolution, this resolution is double the size of the standard HD monitors. This resolution paired with the High Pixel Density screen allows high resolutions and other content to be displayed crisply and cleanly. The 27-inch screen provides more than ample space to easily display Full HD content with more than enough space to show toolbars, palettes, and other applications at the same time.

This monitor features the ability to connect to a laptop or smartphone using a USB Type-C connection, this connection allows you to not transmit video, but also USB signals as well as power the connected device (with up to 60-watts of power delivery). This single cord connection allows you to have an incredibly clean workstation by getting rid of any additional cable clutter. If your system doesn't use a USB Type-C cord, then this monitor still has a DisplayPort as well as an HDMI port allowing for much more compatibility with various systems.

This monitor also features a USB hub built-in the monitor, this built-in hub features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port and two USB 2.0 Type-A port. This allows you to easily connect a keyboard and mouse which allows this workstation to appear clean and tidy.

This monitor has the ColorNavigator 7 which has the latest calibration and quality control software for ColorEdge color management. This latest software's features all of the EIZO's previous color management software, these software's are the ColorNavigator 6 and ColorNavigator NX, the combination of these two software's allow for users to perform hardware calibration by making use of the LUT (look-up-table) of the monitor.

This monitor is able to re-create almost the entire Adobe RGB color space, which means that any image shot in Adobe RGB will be displayed with the same colors that it was shot in. The wide color gamut ensures the faithful reproduction of almost the entire ISO-coated and US web-coated CMYK color spaces which is primarily used in printing. EIZO has not mentioned what the price will be for this monitor.