Future iPhones to Have USB Type-C Port as EU Passes the Law

The European Parliament has voted in favor of USB-C, making it the standard charging port for devices across several categories. The categories include smartphones, tablets, cameras, and more. While many OEMs are already using Type-C for charging and data transfer, Apple has been using the proprietary Lightning connecter on iPhones and AirPods, along with other accessories. With the new law, however, Apple will have to ensure that future iPhones coming by the end of 2024 are shipping with Type-C.

EU Finally Passes the Law that Will Force Apple to Switch to Type-C for Future iPhones

European Parliament released a press release that states that "all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port” by the end of 2024. The new requirements will be extended to laptops by 2026.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigations systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port. All devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

Although it was not mentioned in the release, the new law will require manufacturers to adopt the USB Power Delivery standard for fast charging. However, this will not prevent the manufacturers from implementing their versions of fast charging standards. Manufacturers will still have the chance to offer their proprietary fast charging standards on their devices as long as they also provide USB Power Delivery support. Since the new law is not covering wireless charging, the European Commission is planning on implementing interoperability requirements by the end of 2024.

It is worth noting that European Council still has to formally approve this directive before it is published in the EU Official Journal. The law is going to go into effect 20 days after it is published. Member states will have 12 months to transpose the rules and 12 months after the transposition period to implement them. The law won't apply to products that hit the market before the date of application.

