Menu
Company

Future iPhones to Have USB Type-C Port as EU Passes the Law

Furqan Shahid
Oct 4, 2022, 08:31 AM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro Crash Detection in Car test

The European Parliament has voted in favor of USB-C, making it the standard charging port for devices across several categories. The categories include smartphones, tablets, cameras, and more. While many OEMs are already using Type-C for charging and data transfer, Apple has been using the proprietary Lightning connecter on iPhones and AirPods, along with other accessories. With the new law, however, Apple will have to ensure that future iPhones coming by the end of 2024 are shipping with Type-C.

EU Finally Passes the Law that Will Force Apple to Switch to Type-C for Future iPhones

European Parliament released a press release that states that "all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port”  by the end of 2024. The new requirements will be extended to laptops by 2026.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Was the Result of Multiple Discussions That Happened Years Ago, Claim Apple Executives

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigations systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

All devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

Although it was not mentioned in the release, the new law will require manufacturers to adopt the USB Power Delivery standard for fast charging. However, this will not prevent the manufacturers from implementing their versions of fast charging standards. Manufacturers will still have the chance to offer their proprietary fast charging standards on their devices as long as they also provide USB Power Delivery support. Since the new law is not covering wireless charging, the European Commission is planning on implementing interoperability requirements by the end of 2024.

It is worth noting that European Council still has to formally approve this directive before it is published in the EU Official Journal. The law is going to go into effect 20 days after it is published. Member states will have 12 months to transpose the rules and 12 months after the transposition period to implement them. The law won't apply to products that hit the market before the date of application.

Do you think it is a good idea that the EU is pushing for this law? Let us know how you like the idea of a USB Type-C supported iPhone. 

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
USD 119

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order