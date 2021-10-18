Dying Light Receives PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Rating Alongside Nintendo Switch Following Last Week’s Next-gen Patch Announcement
Techland’s original Dying Light has received a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S rating following last week’s next-gen patch announcement.
Last month, Techland announced the arrival of Dying Light on the Nintendo Switch via the Dying Light: Platinum Edition. This edition, containing all of the game’s DLCs and skin bundles, is releasing globally tomorrow, and interestingly, the game has now also received a rating for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.
Last week, developer Techland confirmed that it’s currently working on a next-gen update for the game with more details to follow shortly.
We're currently working on a next-gen patch for Dying Light 1 - more details coming in the future 🙂
From the looks of it, however, a next-gen release of the game is also in the works as the ESRB has recently rated it for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. So aside from a next-gen patch for those who own the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game, it seems that we’re also looking at a re-release of the game on the next-gen consoles.
More news about this next-gen version of the original Dying Light will likely be released shortly. As always, we will keep you updated.
Published by Warner Bros., Dying Light was released globally for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in 2015. The game’s long-awaited sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is currently slated for release on February 4, 2022. Down below you’ll find a part of the press release of the original Dying Light.
A first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open-world overrun by flesh-hungry zombies. Roam the city devastated by a mysterious virus epidemic. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected. Dying Light was published in 2015 and has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. From the creators of hit titles Dead Island and Call of Juarez. Winner of over 50 industry awards and nominations. The game whose uncompromising approach to gameplay set new standards for first-person zombie games. Still supported with new content and free community events years after the release.
