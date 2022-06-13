  ⋮  

Dying Light 2 Free Update to Add a New Chapter, Enemies, Weapons, Photo Mode, and More

By Nathan Birch
Dying Light 2

The first big story update for Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been pushed back a bit, but players are still getting a major update this month, which adds a free story chapter, which includes new enemies, weapons, and more. Players can also look forward to snapping some post-apocalyptic beauty shots with the game’s new Photo Mode. You can check out a new teaser trailer for the “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner” chapter, below.

Dying Light: Definitive Edition Announced; Will be Available on June 9

Here’s a bit more info on what to expect from Dying Light 2 update 1.4 and the In the Footsteps of the Nightrunner chapter…

Your task is to help Harper, a Nightrunner of old, in his efforts to combat the Special Infected that are endangering the City's people in exchange for access to powerful, never-before-seen equipment.

  • Chapter Agent — Meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new adventure. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Special Infected.
  • New Rank System and Unlockables — Strengthen the bond between you and the agent by carrying out his tasks. With enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.
  • Daily and Weekly Bounties — Face the Infected head-on in a series of daily and weekly night activities that will earn you reputation points upon completion.
  • 2 New Currencies — To purchase new items, first collect mutation samples off the Special Infected corpses and acquire unique Harper’s Tokens with each new rank.
  • New Enemies — Meet the deadly and fierce Mutated Infected, the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive.
  • Chapter Mission — Purchase a special Chapter Mission Ticket from the Chapter Agent and test your mettle against punishing time trials that will test your stealth, parkour, or combat skills to their absolute limit.
  • New Feature: Photo Mode — Our fantastic community asked for it, so we gladly obliged. The Photo Mode feature is here! Take some photos to commemorate your adventures in the City!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Update 1.4 and the new content will arrive tomorrow (June 14).

