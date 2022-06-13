Dying Light 2 Free Update to Add a New Chapter, Enemies, Weapons, Photo Mode, and More

The first big story update for Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been pushed back a bit, but players are still getting a major update this month, which adds a free story chapter, which includes new enemies, weapons, and more. Players can also look forward to snapping some post-apocalyptic beauty shots with the game’s new Photo Mode. You can check out a new teaser trailer for the “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner” chapter, below.

Here’s a bit more info on what to expect from Dying Light 2 update 1.4 and the In the Footsteps of the Nightrunner chapter…

Your task is to help Harper, a Nightrunner of old, in his efforts to combat the Special Infected that are endangering the City's people in exchange for access to powerful, never-before-seen equipment. Chapter Agent — Meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new adventure. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Special Infected.

— Meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new adventure. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Special Infected. New Rank System and Unlockables — Strengthen the bond between you and the agent by carrying out his tasks. With enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.

— Strengthen the bond between you and the agent by carrying out his tasks. With enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables. Daily and Weekly Bounties — Face the Infected head-on in a series of daily and weekly night activities that will earn you reputation points upon completion.

— Face the Infected head-on in a series of daily and weekly night activities that will earn you reputation points upon completion. 2 New Currencies — To purchase new items, first collect mutation samples off the Special Infected corpses and acquire unique Harper’s Tokens with each new rank.

— To purchase new items, first collect mutation samples off the Special Infected corpses and acquire unique Harper’s Tokens with each new rank. New Enemies — Meet the deadly and fierce Mutated Infected, the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive.

— Meet the deadly and fierce Mutated Infected, the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive. Chapter Mission — Purchase a special Chapter Mission Ticket from the Chapter Agent and test your mettle against punishing time trials that will test your stealth, parkour, or combat skills to their absolute limit.

— Purchase a special Chapter Mission Ticket from the Chapter Agent and test your mettle against punishing time trials that will test your stealth, parkour, or combat skills to their absolute limit. New Feature: Photo Mode — Our fantastic community asked for it, so we gladly obliged. The Photo Mode feature is here! Take some photos to commemorate your adventures in the City!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Update 1.4 and the new content will arrive tomorrow (June 14).