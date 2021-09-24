Dying Light 2 Will be Playable on the Go at Launch Thanks to a Switch Cloud Release

Dying Light 2: Stay Human looks promising, but you know what would make it even better? Being able to play it on the bus, toilet, or in the lunchroom at work. Well, surprise, you’ll actually be able to do that, as it’s been announced Dying Light 2 will be playable on the Switch via the cloud. Not a lot of technical details have been revealed, but the cloud version of Dying Light 2 will launch right alongside the other versions, so Techland must have a fair amount of confidence in it. Other Switch cloud games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Hitman 3 have been received well enough. You can check out a quick trailer for the Switch version of Dying Light 2, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? Scroll on down for the game’s official description:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

Ah, but that’s not all – Techland has also announced Dying Light: Platinum Edition, which collects all the game’s post-launch content in one bundle, will also be available on Switch. Unlike Dying Light 2, the Platinum Edition will be running natively on the Switch, rather than on the cloud.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch via the cloud on February 4, 2022.