Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gaming PC by Newegg available in Intel Sweepstakes!

Newegg reveals first look at the custom PC build based on the sequel to Dying Light, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This custom PC is part of the current Intel sweepstakes, decked with the company's 12th Gen Core i9-12900K desktop processor.

Tech e-commerce retailer, Newegg, launches custom PC building capabilities with a one-of-a-kind gaming system to be awarded to one lucky winner through Intel.

Overlapping with today's highly anticipated launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, Newegg presents a one-of-a-kind custom-built gaming computer system that will be awarded through an Intel sweepstake. The aesthetically designed PC, powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core processor and designed after the game's looks with a replica of the street sign weapon inside the case, will be cited to one lucky contestant.

The Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC from Newegg contains an Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor and other leading and popular components, creating a system with a retail value comparable to roughly $5,000. Constructed by Newegg's BuildENIAC custom PC building department, the system's distinctive visual elements incorporate a metal street sign and a galvanized steel pipe inside the chassis—just a few of the aspects based on a weapon used to fight the oncoming horde of zombies in the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human licensed artwork decorates the case's exterior employing laser engraving on glass and vinyl wrap on the surface.

Consumers can enter the Dying Light 2 Stay Human + Intel sweepstakes by entering at https://game.intel.com/giveaway/dyinglight2sweeps/nar/. The contest is open to select the United States and Canadian residents 18 years old and older. The new sweepstakes start today and are held until March 17, 2022. (Additional terms and conditions about the sweepstakes are available on the site above).

We set out to create a one-of-a-kind gaming PC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human with components that deliver top-of-the-line performance to bring the game’s zombies alive in stunning visuals and memorable audio to create immersive gameplay, while also offering truly unique hardware reflecting the savage weapons and rough combat in the game. Our case designers and PC builders leveraged their expertise to tackle this challenge and the combined internal and external elements speak for themselves. — Vishal Mane, Head of BuildENIAC for Newegg

Anna Kubica, Senior Brand Manager at Techland, has this to say about the custom gaming PC built by BuildENIAC:

This build just looks awesome! We are impressed by Newegg’s work! The lucky sweepstakes winner will be engrossed in the game’s suspenseful story, brutal combat and colorful graphics while having a really cool PC to play it.

Starting February 19, in addition to the current sweepstakes, consumers who purchase a qualifying 12th Gen Intel Core powered device from Newegg can receive a digital token to download Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PC as a gift with purchase. This offer is only available while supplies last, so users will want to hurry and pick up their Intel device and game soon. To find out more about the offer, check out Newegg.com/DyingLight2.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch owners will see the release of the cloud version of the game later on in 2022.