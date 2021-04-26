Dying Light 2 Trademark May Hint at New Title, Story Choices and More Further Detailed

Could Dying Light 2 have an additional subtitle attached when it finally launches? It may be the case, as eagle-eyed fans have discovered that Techland recently trademarked the title “Dying Light 2 Stay Human.” Of course, while the trademark is the real deal, there’s a good chance it could apply to something other than the core game itself – perhaps Techland is planning some sort of animated movie, comic book, or other tie-in under that name. We’ll just have to wait to find out.

In other Dying Light 2 news, Techland has released the first in a series of video AMAs with the game’s lead designer Tymon Smektala. You can check out the full video, below.

Many of the questions answered are things we’ve already heard about to some degree, but Smektala does get into some interesting granular detail about the Dying Light 2’s decision system…

In Dying Light 2 you make decisions on three different levels. The top one is a number of main story choices, a few of which really change how the story flows and what kind of ending you will get when you finish the whole experience. The second level is choice and decisions you make inside side quests, or even main quests, that mostly have consequences within those quests or [they might] influence the world. An example of this is, in one of the quests you can save an opera singer. If you do that, she appears in one of the hubs and starts singing. Some people like it, some people don't. The third level is the city alignment system where, based on your choices, one of the factions takes control over specific areas of the city. When they do that, they install their forces and a lot of different things that belong to that faction [...] that you can use in gameplay.

Smektala also provided some details about the layout of the game’s world, saying that there will be two main regions, an Old Town and a skyscraper-filled Downtown, which will be further divided into seven zones. Interestingly, some of Smektala’s answers seem to contradict things we were previously told about Dying Light 2 – for instance, while Techland previously said you’d be able to drive vehicles in the game, they’re now saying they’re essentially restricted to a single mission.

Dying Light 2 has been coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The game is hopefully coming this year, although a release date has yet to be confirmed. If you’d like to know more, you can check out Wccftech’s recent exclusive Q&A with Techland.