Dying Light 2 Ray Tracing Will Enhance Ambient Occlusion; Secondary Illumination Will Make The Experience More Intense

Dying Light 2 will support ray tracing, and the technology will be used to make the experience feel more intense.

Speaking with OPM, as reported by GamesRadar, rendering director Tomasz Szałkowski detailed how ray tracing will improve Ambient Occlusion as well as visuals as a whole.

Thanks to this technology, our shadows in sunny weather look like they really would (among other reasons, because they take into account the size of the sun in the sky). Ambient occlusion effects have gained spatial stability and no longer suffer from compromises tied to the specifics of effects affecting screen space (they operate only on what is visible on the screen, meaning the floor under a table doesn’t affect the displayed image when we look down at the table top).

Tomasz Szałkowski also talked about how the Dying Light 2 Dark Zones will feel more intense, as the development team is experimenting with secondary illumination from artificial light sources like the flashlight.

Dark Zones are an important element of our game, which is why we are experimenting with secondary illumination (reflected off surfaces) from artificial light sources (such as the player's flashlight), which will make the experience of exploring these regions even more intense

Dying Light 2 was supposed to be released this Spring, but Techland delayed the game in January, as they needed more time to fulfill their vision and deliver the level of quality fans expect.

We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.

Dying Light 2 launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.