Menu
Company

New Dying Light 2 Patch 1.4.2 Fixes Essential Fast Travel Issues Across All Platforms

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 5, 2022
Dying Light 2 patch 1.4.2 fast travel

Dying Light 2 patch 1.4.2 has been rolled out across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, addressing one of the most essential issues that players have been dealing with.

For quite some time, players across platforms had to deal with the Fast Travel option not working properly during quests. Luckily, after installing this new hotfix, Techland has now seemingly fixed “most” of the issues related to Fast Travel. In addition, this new patch addresses some crashing issues in co-op mode, improves the game’s stability, and more.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Dying Light 2 Free Update to Add a New Chapter, Enemies, Weapons, Photo Mode, and More

You’ll find the official release notes for Dying Light 2 Patch 1.4.2 (hotfix) down below. “In this hotfix, we wanted to address one of the essential issues players encountered during their adventures in The City – Fast Travel feature becoming unavailable under certain circumstances”, Techland writes. “This issue should be resolved after a series of tests and implementations we’ve performed.”

Dying Light 2 Patch 1.4.2 Release Notes PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

  • Most of the Fast Travel issues should be fixed. We are still working on improving the players’ experience while using this feature.
  • Crashes occurring in co-op while using stab follow-up skills are fixed.
  • Improved game stability and reduced the number of random crashes.
  • We are making Tyrant Volatiles stronger. A little. Sorry.
  • Special Infected received better resistance to some types of damage.
  • Special Infected with an orange marker should drop Mutation Samples.
  • Outfits from Chapter 1 will transfer to NG+; there will be no need to redeem them again.
  • Fixed a soft lock related to dying during the challenge.
  • Fixed an issue related to reconnecting to the game on PlayStation after leaving the session (manually or automatically) a couple of times.
  • Achievements „Find Anything Interesting?” and „Street Art Aficionado” can now be obtained properly.

Released back in February of this year, Dying Light 2 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Products mentioned in this post

Dying Light 2
USD 40
Xbox Series X
USD 500

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order