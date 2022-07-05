New Dying Light 2 Patch 1.4.2 Fixes Essential Fast Travel Issues Across All Platforms

Dying Light 2 patch 1.4.2 has been rolled out across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, addressing one of the most essential issues that players have been dealing with.

For quite some time, players across platforms had to deal with the Fast Travel option not working properly during quests. Luckily, after installing this new hotfix, Techland has now seemingly fixed “most” of the issues related to Fast Travel. In addition, this new patch addresses some crashing issues in co-op mode, improves the game’s stability, and more.

You’ll find the official release notes for Dying Light 2 Patch 1.4.2 (hotfix) down below. “In this hotfix, we wanted to address one of the essential issues players encountered during their adventures in The City – Fast Travel feature becoming unavailable under certain circumstances”, Techland writes. “This issue should be resolved after a series of tests and implementations we’ve performed.”

Dying Light 2 Patch 1.4.2 Release Notes PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Most of the Fast Travel issues should be fixed. We are still working on improving the players’ experience while using this feature.

Crashes occurring in co-op while using stab follow-up skills are fixed.

Improved game stability and reduced the number of random crashes.

We are making Tyrant Volatiles stronger. A little. Sorry.

Special Infected received better resistance to some types of damage.

Special Infected with an orange marker should drop Mutation Samples.

Outfits from Chapter 1 will transfer to NG+; there will be no need to redeem them again.

Fixed a soft lock related to dying during the challenge.

Fixed an issue related to reconnecting to the game on PlayStation after leaving the session (manually or automatically) a couple of times.

Achievements „Find Anything Interesting?” and „Street Art Aficionado” can now be obtained properly.

Released back in February of this year, Dying Light 2 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.