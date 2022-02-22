New Dying Light 2 Update 1.06 Released for PS5/PS4; Fixes Death-Loop Bug and Fast Travel, Adds Backup Save System, More
Dying Light 2 Update 1.06 has just been released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and here’s what it does.
The new patch (version 1.006 on PS5) includes fixes for several reported issues, including a fix for the death-loop bug. In addition, this update offers various stability improvements, addresses most of the audio-related issues on PS4, and adds a Backup Save system that allows players to roll back game progress. This update also aims to fix fast travel after the main game has been finished.
Down below you’ll find the release notes for this patch, as supplied by Techland.
Dying Light 2 Patch 1.0.6 Release Notes PS5/PS4
– Fix for the death-loop bug. It prevents players from new cases and fixes the existing ones.
– Added Backup Save system that allows players to rollback the game progress and their inventory to the last game’s secure storyline save point.
– Fixed most the audio-related issues on PlayStation 4.
– Fast travel now works as intended after the main story has been finished.
– Multiple stability improvements.
More information about the release of the patches on PC and Xbox will be shared soon.
Dying Light 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Since the game's launch earlier this month, two free DLC packs have been released, the most recent one being the "Ronin Pack".
We reviewed the game upon release and praised its characters, parkour, visuals, and city design.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time.
