Dying Light 2 Dev Update Provides Snippets of New Footage, 2021 Date Provided

Recently Techland promised they’d be sharing a development update on Dying Light 2, and today they did just that. The update video starts with various Techland employees reading mean tweets about Dying Light 2 development, but it also includes a message to the fans. Said message doesn’t provide a lot of specific information, but it does promise we'll be hearing more soon. We also get some new snippets of footage…and a 2021 date. Whether this date indicates when Techland plans to release the game isn’t yet entirely clear. Check out the development update a transcription of Techland’s message, below.

Okay, we've got a message -- we understand you're curious about the game, because you want Dying Light 2 to be as good as you imagined and maybe you're a little...impatient, because you've waiting a long time for any news and updates. This is a huge and complex project and we needed time to make sure it will live up to our vision. All of us here are putting our hearts into delivering a game that you will keep playing for months. We'll be ready to start talking about Dying Light 2 very, very soon. The whole team needs your trust and support as this is what motivates us, especially now when the circumstances are hard for everyone. We are proud of having such devoted fans as you, no matter how you express your feelings. Please stay with us just a bit longer and stay safe. Thank you.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Dying Light 2 was originally supposed to come out in early 2020, but in January of that year the game suffered a major delay. Shortly after that delay, Polish reports emerged that the game’s development was a “total mess,” although Techland downplayed the details. More recently, another in-depth insider article reported that many on the Dying Light 2 team still have “no idea what the final game will be,” largely due to constant writing team changes and interference from management. Thankfully, based on this latest update, it would seem that the game is still coming together in some form.

Dying Light 2 has been coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5, possibly in 2021. Techland is taking Dying Light 2 questions, which they plan to answer in a series of videos, on their Discord now.