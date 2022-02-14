Dying Light 2 Developer Is Really Proud of the Game, Will Keep Fixing It

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launched earlier this month to solid reviews and launch figures, which was far from guaranteed after nearly two years worth of delays.

Of course, that doesn't mean Techland is done working on it. Speaking to Gamereactor, Techland's animation director Dawid Lubryka confirmed that the developer will fix and improve the existing issues of Dying Light 2, even though they're still proud of what they were able to launch on February 4th.

Dying Light 2 New Weather Mod Increases Chances of Overcast and Foggy Weather

It feels great to finally release the game. Every one of us was waiting for this moment. We wanted the public, the audience, to play the game, to experience it, that's one thing. The other thing is we are really eager to have the wider audience's opinion and to know what we can still work on because that's the promise we're giving as Techland, that we give five years support for the game, at least five years, maybe longer, and the same happened with the first edition. We know that what we released we are really proud of, but we know that we will keep working on it and that's how it actually is at Techland now. We're not really at rest yet even though we are extremely tired, but we want to fix everything that we can. We're getting some really nice feedback from people, what people like, what people dislike, and as we speak, the team is working on the improvements and the fixing. We have some shreds of data, we have some ideas of what we want to improve first, but it's really fresh. It's been just the weekend, so we first need to improve the things we knew even before the launch we wanted to fix. Now that we have started gathering feedback, we have extensive knowledge of what should be next, and we are working on it.

The first Dying Light had an incredibly long tail when it comes to patch and DLC support. The developers even set up another event in late January, as a matter of fact. As for Dying Light 2, the first Authority Pack DLC can be grabbed for free already.