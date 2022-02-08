Dying Light 2 Stay Human Boasts Huge Launch, Especially on Steam

Techland has sent out a press release to commemorate the successful early launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the anticipated open world first-person action roleplaying game.

The Polish studio highlighted the near 275K concurrent user peak seen on Steam two days ago, which is six times higher than the peak reached by the original Dying Light game and over twice as high as CAPCOM's Resident Evil Village. The peak is so high, in fact, that it ranks #23 in the all-time chart, nestled below The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and above Halo Infinite. Steam users do seem to enjoy it, too, as shown by the Very Positive user review rating (81%).

The popularity also extends to popular streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube. The press release cites Stream Hatchet data that points to over 512K concurrent viewers and over 18 million hours of Dying Light 2 Stay Human content watched across all streaming platforms.

Early retailer figures from the United Kingdom are positive as well. Dying Light 2 Stay Human almost managed to dethrone Pokémon Legends: Arceus from the weekly chart; most sales happened on PlayStation 5 (54%), with 27% on Xbox consoles and 19% on PlayStation 4.

In our review, the game received an eight out of ten score.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time.

If you've been dealing with bugs or other issues, Techland also posted an overview of the upcoming fixes for each platform.