You Can Drill a Hole in an AirTag and Directly Attach It to a Keychain to Avoid Purchasing Those Accessories

The AirTags are either available for $29 for a single unit, or $99 for a 4-pack, but bear in mind that with either purchase, you will not get any accessories such as a keychain to prevent your trackers from getting lost. Fortunately, there is a workaround to that and it involves drilling through the AirTag, if you are bold enough.

Drilling Through the AirTag Will Most Certainly Void Your Warranty

A MacRumors forum member called smythey has shown proof that it is possible to drill a hole in the AirTags and allow for a string or keychain ring to slip into the hole. Using this method, you will not have to spend extra money purchasing keychain accessories to keep the AirTags from getting lost. The only drawback is that this will not be the most elegant solution and will definitely void your warranty in the process.

According to smythey, the AirTag was functioning normally after the DIY job was completed. Also, if you will notice, the drilling job was done through the plastic cover, avoid the circular steel frame and tiny PCB. In short, you will need steady hands to drill a hole through the plastic, and if you are unsuccessful, it could mean a useless AirTag for you. Still, you have to admit that this is a clever way to prevent having to spend additional money, even if does ruin the cosmetics of the products.

Are you going to purchase some AirTags and perform the same drilling operation? Tell us down in the comments.

