Dreams Users Can Now Apply to Use Their Creations in Money-Making Commercial Projects

Media Molecule’s Dreams is pretty much a full-fledged game-creation engine, with one major drawback – you can’t make money off the things you make with it. That said, it seems that’s already changing. Media Molecule has announced they’re kicking off a beta evaluation, which will allow select Dreams users to submit applications to use Dreams content for commercial purposes. For right now, it doesn’t seem like selling your Dreams game directly on Steam or the PlayStation Store is in the cards, but you can apply to use Dreams to make music commercial videos or put characters/images you’ve created on something you plan to sell (shirts, mugs, whatever).

Here’s a bit more information about using Dreams for business purposes:

We’ve had lots of questions from creators about using Dreams for viable business opportunities off PlayStation such as concept artwork. We welcome and encourage creators to do this, but it’s new territory for us. We’ve been busy behind the scenes mapping out how we can make it easier for creators to do this in the future. We are kicking this off with a beta evaluation, where creators can submit an application to use Dreams for a specific project. If you’re applying, you will need to have a project in mind, a time frame and be willing to provide feedback to Media Molecule along the way (amongst other requirements outlined in the application). This beta evaluation is only available to Early Access Members in good standing. Please make sure you have published creations that can be viewed.

Media Molecule has hinted they have big plans for Dreams, promising they have long-term ambitions to release their tools on non-PlayStation platforms and let people export their entire games for sale. It’s still somewhat surprising they’re taking this first step so quickly. You can apply to use your Dreams creations in a commercial project, right here.

Dreams is available now on PS4. Check out Wccftech’s very positive review of the game here.